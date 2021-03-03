Cold Thunder Shooting Night in Loss at Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder shot just 33 percent from the field and the Dallas Mavericks went on an 18-2 run late in the third quarter to take control and go on to beat OKC 87-78 on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavs led 49-42 at halftime, despite making just 1-for-19 from three-point range, then they warmed up late in the third quarter as they took control of the game, eventually building the lead to 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Dallas only shot 39 percent from the field, and were led by Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis, who had 19 points each.

Porzingis added 13 rebounds.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had 16 points for Dallas.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures, but nobody scored more than 15 points, which is what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with.

Ty Jerome had 13 points and made three 3-pointers, Theo Maledon and Darius Bazley had 11 points each, with Bazley adding 10 rebounds.

Al Horford rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points.

The Thunder fell to 14-21 on the season, and have lost six of their last seven road games.

OKC finishes the first half of the season Thursday night at San Antonio at 8:00 pm.