Former OU Basketball Coach Billy Tubbs Dies at the Age of 85

News four has learned former Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs has died at the age of 85.

It was reported earlier in the week that Tubbs was in hospice care.

Tubbs famously took OU and his “Billy Ball” to the 1988 National Championship game during his 14 years as the Sooners coach. Tubbs compiled a 333–132 at Oklahoma. He also took the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament nine times. Tubbs led OU to four Big Eight regular season crowns while also winning two conference tournament titles.

Tubbs went on to coach at TCU for eight years and had a second stint at Lamar where his head coaching career in division one began. Tubbs won 65 percent of the games he coached in his career.

Tubbs retired in 2006 from coaching and most recently could be seen at OU home basketball games as well as helping with announcing duties on the SoonerSports Network,.