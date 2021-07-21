Report: OU, UT allegedly look at joining SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (Houston Chronicle/KFOR) — An exclusive report by the Houston Chronicle says the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas are looking at options to join the powerful Southeastern Conference (SEC)

This could certainly shake up college football leagues.

KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham reports “From what I’ve been told this OU to the SEC story has “some legs.” They also added that nothing is imminent. My source also said things are “far from done.”

Oklahoma just released a statement on the reports, “The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”

Oklahoma State released a statement on the matter as well saying, “We have heard unconfirmed reports that OU and UT approached Southeastern Conference officials about joining the SEC. We are gathering information and will monitor closely. If true, we would be gravely disappointed. While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally.”