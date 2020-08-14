UCO Football Season Canceled

For the first time since World War II, UCO Football won’t play a football season. Their parent conference made the announcement Friday canceling all fall sports until January of 2021.

The conference is hopeful they can play a number of games in the spring, including with football.

UCO head coach Nick Bobeck made this statement on UCO football’s social media page.

Bobeck had recently said he didn’t feel optimistic about having a season after the NCAA canceled fall championships for division II.

Despite not being able to play, the team is still allowed to practice.