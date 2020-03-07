WATCH LIVE: Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship hits the semifinal round

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The men’s and women’s brackets are down to the final four teams at the Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship from The Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Each team remaining is closing in on a conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.

The women’s semifinal round begins Saturday at 12 p.m and 2:30 p.m.

The men’s semifinals will be played Saturday night at 6 p.m and 8:30 p.m. Nexstar Broadcasting is airing every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

The Lone Star Conference is the largest intercollegiate athletics conference in NCAA Division II with 19 member institutions. The LSC started in 1931 as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools and is now a 19-member league with 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas.

LSC Semifinals Schedule

Women’s Semifinal No. 1 at 12 p.m. | Lubbock Christian (20-3) vs. West Texas A&M (27-5)

Women’s Semifinal No. 2 at 2:30 p.m. | Eastern New Mexico (22-8) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (27-2)

Men’s Semifinal No. 1 at 6 p.m. | West Texas A&M (30-1) vs. Angelo State (20-7)

Men’s Semifinal No. 2 at 8:30 p.m. | St. Edward’s (26-3) vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-8)