Will Sunderland Makes Most Of Second Chance, Training For NFL

Will Sunderland’s made the most of his second chance at a career in football, and now he’s trying to train for the biggest moment of his young life, the NFL draft, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Midwest City High School graduate is now training on the very fields he practiced on for high school football while preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sunderland was training for the NFL in Houston, but was forced to come home to continue his work due to COVID-19.

Will originally was a standout for Midwest City High School, and was good enough to sign with his home state Oklahoma Sooners after graduating.

A burglary charge and arrest derailed Sunderland’s career with the University of Oklahoma.

After being dismissed by OU he transferred to Troy University where he finished with 42 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons.

Sunderland was invited to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January after wrapping up his college career.

Check out the video above to get the full story on Sunderland’s career, and how he’s managing to train during COVID-19.