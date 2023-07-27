The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted unanimously on Thursday for the school to rejoin the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletics director Rick George issued a joint statement:

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving. The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni.

These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.”

Colorado returns to the conference they left in 2011, when they left for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 is on shaky ground with UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten after this school year, and the Pac-12 has yet to announce a new media rights deal.

Colorado first joined the fore-runner to the Big 12 in 1948, when the Buffaloes joined the Big Six Conference, forming the Big Seven, which later became the Big Eight, then expanded to the Big 12 in 1996.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark issued a two-word statement about the Buffs’ move, saying simply “They’re back.”

The Big 12 will have 13 teams for the 2024-25 school year, so it’s expected the league will add at least one more team, if not three more, and the candidates to join the league come from the Pac-12.