Coronavirus Shuts Down NCAA Athletics

The NCAA basketball season came to an abrupt end Thursday with the cancellation of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament.

Shortly following that, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament. Not only that, but college athletics' governing body decided to cancel not only winter championships, but the spring as well.

Because of that, seniors who were hoping for one more shot at glory or to play their way into the Big Dance had their seasons just end without a trace.

Brian Brinkley was in Kansas City when the news broke and spoke exclusively with OSU head coach Mike Boynton and ESPN College Basketball Analyst Fran Fraschilla.