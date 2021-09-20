Cowboy Duo Honored by Big 12

BOISE, ID – SEPTEMBER 10: Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Boise State Broncos on September 18, 2021, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s football team had two players account for three of the Big 12’s weekly awards on Monday.

OSU running back Jaylen Warren is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

The Utah State transfer rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ win at Boise State on Saturday.

OSU safety Jason Taylor is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Taylor blocked Boise State’s potential go-ahead field goal attempt with two minutes to play.

It’s the first Big 12 weekly award for both players.