Cowboy Pair Honored by Big 12

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 11: Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) heads to the end zone for a touchdown on a kickoff return against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on September 11th, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pair of Oklahoma State football players were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was named the co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez had 13 tackles against Tulsa, eight of them solo, and made five tackles in the first eight snaps by the Golden Hurricane.

It’s Rodriguez’s third career Big 12 weekly award.

OSU running back L.D. Brown is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Tulsa to give the Cowboys the lead for good in a 28-23 win.

It’s Brown’s first career Big 12 weekly award.