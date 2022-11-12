Oklahoma State’s football team leads Iowa State 10-7 at halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

Gunnar Gundy got the start at quarterback with Spencer Sanders continuing to nurse his injured shoulder.

Sanders did get in the game for one play when Gundy’s helmet came off, but otherwise hasn’t played.

The game started with three straight possessions ending in punts, two by Oklahoma State.

Iowa State turned it over on their second possession, as Deon Silas had the ball knocked out by Kendall Daniels and Kody Walterscheid recovered for OSU at the 39-yard line.

On the Cowboys’ ensuing possession, OSU faced a fourth and 1, but Zach Middleton was tackled for a loss of two at the ISU 42-yard line and the Cyclones took over on downs.

The Cyclones were moving the ball on the ensuing possession, but Hunter Dekkers had his pass deflected and then intercepted by Daniels, who returned it 12 yards to the OSU 27-yard line.

The Cowboys had to punt after five downs, but Iowa State gave it right back for their third turnover, with Jabar Muhammad intercepting Dekkers at the Cyclone 28-yard line.

From there, OSU gained just eight yards, but got a 37-yard field goal from Tanner Brown to put the Pokes up 3-0 with 12:10 to play in the second quarter.

After an Iowa State punt, OSU had to punt as well, but Logan Ward had his punt blocked by the Cyclones’ Darien Porter, who also caught it after it popped up high in the air, and ISU took over on the Cowboys’ 9-yard line.

Three plays later, Dekkers passed in the back of the end zone to Sean Shaw, who made a leaping catch for a four-yard touchdown to give Iowa State a 7-3 lead with 7:22 to play in the second quarter.

It took OSU just two plays to answer, with Gundy passing deep to John Paul Richardson for an 83-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys the 10-7 lead with 6:31 to play in the first half.

After a Cyclones’ punt, Gundy had a deep pass intercepted by Beau Freyler, who returned it 18 yards.

With an OSU penalty tacked on, ISU took over at the OSU 30-yard line.

The Cowboy defense held, and Cyclone kicker Jace Gilbert missed a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left with 36 seconds left in the first half.

The Cowboys have won eight of the last ten meetings against Iowa State.