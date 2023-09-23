Oklahoma State’s football team is tied with Iowa State 7-7 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Both teams had to punt on their first two possessions, then OSU got a two play drive for a touchdown.

Ollie Gordon gained 71 yards on a run around the left side, then Alan Bowman kept for a 12-yard touchdown to put OSU up 7-0 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa State got into Cowboy territory, then facing a 4th and 4 from the OSU 38, Rocco Becht passed to a wide open Jaylin Noel for a 38-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 3:23 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams had to punt on their next possessions.

OSU had won four straight games in Ames before a loss in 2021.