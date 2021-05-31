Cowboys and Sooners Advance to Match Play at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma both advanced to match play at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday.

OSU finished second and OU fourth, with the top eight teams in stroke play moving on to the quarterfinals of match play.

OSU led for most of the stroke play, but shot 12-over par on Monday to finish even par, three shots behind first place Arizona State.

OU shot 9-over par for the day to finish 10-over par for the tournament.

The Cowboys will face the number 7 seed Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals, while the Sooners meet number 5 seed Illinois.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals later in the day Tuesday, with the match play final set for Wednesday.

OSU freshman Bo Jin finished one shot behind the individual NCAA champion, Clemson’s Turk Pettit.

Jin missed a par putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff.

Oklahoma junior Logan McAllister hit a hole-in-one on the fifth hole, while former Edmond North golfer Tyson Reeder of Arkansas had an ace on the eighth hole.

(photo courtesy Golf Channel)