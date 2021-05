Cowboys and Sooners Earn All-Big 12 Baseball Honors

The All-Big 12 baseball awards were announced on Monday as voted on by the league’s coaches, with both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State represented on the first team.

Infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was named first team All-Big 12.

He was joined on the first team by his teammate, pitcher and utility player Justin Campbell.

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was named first team All-Big 12 as well.

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Here is the complete list of the All-Big 12 awards:

2021 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Jace Jung, Texas Tech, Fr., INF, San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur

Pitcher of the Year: Ty Madden, Texas, R-So., RHP, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch

Newcomer of the Year: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State, So., INF, Pleasant Hill, Calif./Yavapi Junior College

Freshman of the Year: Brayden Taylor, TCU, Fr., INF, West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills

Coach of the Year: David Pierce, Texas



ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Andy Thomas, Baylor^& C Jr. Murrieta, Calif./Murrieta

Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma@ INF R-Jr. Corona, Calif./Temescal

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State* INF So. Pleasant Hill, Calif./Yavapi Junior College

Mitchell Daly, Texas INF Fr. Madison, Ala./Bob Jones

Cal Conley, Texas Tech INF R-Fr. Mount Carmel, Ohio/West Clement

Jace Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur

Jared McKenzie, Baylor OF Fr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock

Phillip Sikes, TCU OF Jr. Paris, Texas/Pima Community College

Dru Baker, Texas Tech OF So. Tomball, Texas/Memorial

Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State UTL/RHP Fr. Simi Valley, Calif./Simi Valley

Ivan Melendez, Texas* DH R-So. El Paso, Texas/Coronado

Jordan Wicks, Kansas State+ LHP So. Conway, Ark./Conway

Ty Madden, Texas RHP R-So. Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch

Tristan Stevens, Texas RHP R-Jr. Springfield, Mo./Maple Woods Junior College

Luke Boyd, Baylor RHP Sr. Ojai, Calif./Nordhoff

Haylen Green, TCU LHP Sr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin



ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Braxton Fulford, Texas Tech@ C Jr. Lubbock, Texas/Monterey

Skyler Messinger, Kansas INF R-Jr. Niwot, Colo./Niwot

Peyton Graham, Oklahoma INF R-Fr. Waxahachie, Texas/Waxahachie

Brayden Taylor, TCU INF Fr. West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills

Gene Wood, TCU INF R-Sr. Flowood, Miss./Alabama

Cam Williams, Texas INF R-Jr. Odessa, Fla./San Jacinto College

Zach Kokoska, Kansas State@ OF Jr. Latrobe, Pa./Virginia Tech

Dylan Phillips, Kansas State OF/UTL So. Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prepatory School

Mike Antico, Texas OF R-Sr. Colts Neck, N.J./St. John’s

Hunter Wolfe, TCU DH R-Sr. Kingsport, Tenn./Walters State Community College

Tyler Thomas, Baylor LHP Jr. Keller, Texas/Keller

Austin Krob, TCU LHP So. Lisbon, Iowa/Kirkwood Community College

Russell Smith, TCU LHP R-So. Midlothian, Texas/Midlothian

Micah Dallas, Texas Tech% RHP So. Aubrey, Texas/Homeschool

Jackson Wolf, West Virginia LHP Sr. Gahanna, Ohio/Gahanna Lincoln

Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma+ RHP R-Sr. Cedar Park, Texas/Texas A&M

Brett Standlee, Oklahoma State% RHP So. Jenks, Okla./Jenks



HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor – Hayden Kettler, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson; Kansas – Maui Ahuna, Dylan Ditzenberger; Tavian Josenberger, Jonah Ulane; Kansas State –

Chris Ceballos, Tyler Eckberg, Nick Goodwin, Cameron Thompson; Oklahoma – Conor McKenna, Brett Squires, Brandon Zaragoza; Oklahoma State

Cade Cabiness, Max Hewitt, Carson McCusker, Parker Scott, Jake Thompson, Caeden Trenkle; TCU – Zach Humphreys, Gray Rodgers; Texas – Silas

Ardoin, Trey Faltine, Pete Hansen, Douglas Hodo III, Aaron Nixon, Tanner Witt, Zach Zubia; Texas Tech – Patrick Monteverde, Ryan Sublette; West

Virginia – Austin Davis, Paul McIntosh.

Voting is weighted. Ties in voting created an additional second-team starting pitcher.

%2019 All-Freshman Team &2018 Second Team Honoree

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos. Hometown/Previous School

Tavian Josenberger, Kansas OF Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill

Nick Goodwin, Kansas State INF Overland Park, Kan./St. Thomas Aquinas

Jace Bohrofen, Oklahoma OF Oklahoma City, Okla./Westmoore

Trevor Martin, Oklahoma State RHP Asher, Okla./Asher

Elijah Nunez, TCU OF Arlington, Texas/Arlington Martin

River Ridings, TCU* LHP Plano, Texas/Prestonwood Christian Academy

Brayden Taylor, TCU* INF West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills

Mitchell Daly, Texas* INF Madison, Ala./Bob Jones

Aaron Nixon, Texas RHP/INF McAllen, Texas/McAllen

Tanner Witt, Texas* RHP/INF Houston, Texas/Episcopal

Ben Hampton, West Virginia LHP De Pere, Wis./West De Pere

Mikey Kluska, West Virginia INF White Sulphur Springs, W.Va./IMG Academy