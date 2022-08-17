NORMAN/STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Attention college football fans! Both the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater and Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman are set to stripe their stadiums for their respective games September 10.

OU Sooners will play Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Sooner fans in even-numbered sections should wear crimson while fans in odd-numbered sections should wear white. The student section should always were crimson, said OU officials.

OSU Cowboys will play Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Cowboy fans on level 1 and 5 should wear orange, those on level 2 should wear white and those on level 3 should wear black.