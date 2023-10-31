(KFOR) — This seasons initial College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled Tuesday night. Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) checked in at No. 9, while Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) was ranked No. 22.

The Sooners and Cowboys have squared off as ranked opponents 19 times in their 117 contests, with OU winning 17 of those 19 matchups. OSU won ranked matchups in 2011 and 2021.

The 118th Bedlam football game, and the final one for the foreseeable future, will take place in Stillwater on Saturday Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.