Cowboys Trail Tulsa 14-7 Going to Fourth Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Tulsa 14-7 after three quarters at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys’ offense has struggled, with seven punts and an intereption.

It appeared OSU had scored first when Jason Taylor intercepted a pass by Davis Brin and returned it 39 yards for an apparent touchdown.

The play was called back for a penalty on OSU’s Tanner McCalister for defensive holding.

In total yards, OSU leads 217-187.

Spencer Sanders is back as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback after missing last weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

He’s 13-for-24 passing for 138 yards.

The Cowboys were forced to punt on their first four possessions, then finally put a scoring drive together in the second quarter, going 80 yards in eight plays.

Sanders passed to Jaden Bray, who broke a tackle at the 10-yard line and went 26 yards for the touchdown to give OSU a 7-0 lead with 4:05 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys forced a Tulsa punt after three downs, and got the ball back with a chance to add to the lead late in the first half.

Sanders was intercepted by TU linebacker Justin Wright, who ran it back 55 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 1:44 to play in the second quarter.

Both teams were forced to punt on their first two possessions of the third quarter, then Tulsa took the lead with a 7-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Davis Brin passed to Sam Crawford for a gain of 40 yards, setting up a three-yard touchdown run by Deneric Prince to give the Golden Hurricane a 14-7 lead with 5:37 to play in the third quarter.

OSU has won eight straight meetings with Tulsa, and 22 in a row over the Golden Hurricane in Stillwater.