Cowboys Avoid Upset With Overtime Win Over Cleveland State

Oklahoma State got a pair of 29-point performances from Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson and narrowly avoided an upset with a 98-93 win over Cleveland State in overtime.

In a game that featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes, neither team led by more than seven points.

Anderson forced the overtime with a coast-to-coast layup with 1.6 seconds left to tie it at 84.

In OT, Anderson made a pair of baskets to give OSU a one-point lead, 88-87, then Williams hit a short jumper to put the Cowboys up four points at 94-90.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field, with OSU making 53 percent and the Vikings 51 percent.

Williams made five three-pointers, more than he’d made the entire season prior to the game.

Kalib Boone added 13 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 11 points.

OSU ended a 2-game losing streak and improved to 7-3 on the season.

The Cowboys play Houston in Fort Worth on Saturday at 6:00 pm.