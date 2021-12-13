Cowboys Avoid Upset With Overtime Win Over Cleveland State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State got a pair of 29-point performances from Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson and narrowly avoided an upset with a 98-93 win over Cleveland State in overtime.

In a game that featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes, neither team led by more than seven points.

Anderson forced the overtime with a coast-to-coast layup with 1.6 seconds left to tie it at 84.

In OT, Anderson made a pair of baskets to give OSU a one-point lead, 88-87, then Williams hit a short jumper to put the Cowboys up four points at 94-90.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field, with OSU making 53 percent and the Vikings 51 percent.

Williams made five three-pointers, more than he’d made the entire season prior to the game.

Kalib Boone added 13 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 11 points.

OSU ended a 2-game losing streak and improved to 7-3 on the season.

The Cowboys play Houston in Fort Worth on Saturday at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter