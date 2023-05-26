Oklahoma State scored five runs in the second inning and held off a couple of Oklahoma rallies to beat the Sooners 8-3 in an elimination game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

The Cowboys got started with a three-run home run by David Mendham in the second inning.

Roc Riggio then singled in Marcus Brown to put the Pokes up 4-0.

A Carson Benge sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

OU got a run in the fifth inning when John Spikerman was hit by a pitch to score Jackson Nicklaus and it was 5-1 Cowboys.

In the sixth inning OSU got the run back as Riggio hit a sacrifice fly to score Nolan McLean and it was 6-1.

Oklahoma put together a rally in the seventh, as Spikerman singled in Nicklaus to make it 6-2.

A Kendall Pettis groundout scored Wallace Clark to make it 6-3, but OU couldn’t get any more runs.

In the seventh, Mendham singled in Nolan Schubart and Tyler Wulfert to make it 8-3.

The Cowboys took four of six Bedlam games from OU during the season.

OSU will face Texas Tech at 12:30 on Saturday, and the Cowboys will need to beat the Red Raiders twice to make the championship game on Sunday at 5:00 pm.

OU will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday.