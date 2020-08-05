Cowboys Begin Football Practice

Oklahoma State’s football team went through its first preseason practice on Wednesday.

The Cowboys were following a variety of protocols, such as having new transparent shields on their facemasks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy did not speak with the media after practice. His mother Judy died on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spoke with the media instead on a video teleconference.

OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez discussed going through having COVID-19 during the summer.

OSU wide receiver Tylan Wallace was also back on the practice field going full speed after missing the last half of last season with a knee injury.