Cowboys Blow 19-Point Lead in Home Loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team blew a 19-point lead in the second half and lost to 14th-ranked West Virginia 87-84 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Mountaineers went on a 15-0 run, then a 10-0 run, and hit nine of their last 11 field goal attempts to come from behind and get the win.

OSU led 68-49 with with 11:15 to play when they started to get cold from the field and WVU got hot.

Cade Cunningham led OSU with 25 points, but fouled out on a charging call with 31 seconds left and the Cowboys trailing by two points.

Kalib Boone also fouled out late in the game.

Isaac Likekele added 22 points, and two other Cowboys scored in double figures, with Rondel Walker scoring 12 points and Bryce Williams 11.

Walker missed a three-pointer in the final seconds that could have tied the game.

West Virginia outrebounded OSU 48-39 and outscored the Cowboys 26-15 in second chance points.

Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead WVU, while Miles McBride added 21 points and hit three three-pointers, including back-to-back three’s to give the Mountaineers the lead 79-75 with 2:33 to play.

OSU drops to 7-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys travel to Manhattan to play Kansas State this Saturday at 5:00 pm.