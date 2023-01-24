Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team committed 26 fouls, fell behind early and could not catch 10th-ranked Texas, losing 89-75 on Tuesday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys 41-27.

OSU trailed by eight at halftime, kept trimming the lead down, then seeing it build back to double digits, but were never able to get a run going.

Both Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright had 18 points to lead OSU, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Bryce Thompson added 11 points, but Avery Anderson scored just six points and fouled out.

Texas was 23-for-27 at the free throw line and were more efficient with three-point shooting, make 8 in 13 attempts to 8 in 26 attempts for OSU.

The Longhorns have won seven of the last eight against the Cowboys in Austin.

OSU falls to 11-9 overall, 3-5 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys will host Mississippi in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday night at 7:00 pm.