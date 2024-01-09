Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team shot 59 percent from the field and committed just four turnovers on their way to a 90-73 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Tech went on a 19-2 run in the first half to take the lead for good and extended it to 21 midway through the second half.

OSU built a 20-11 lead in the opening eight minutes, then went cold from the floor as Tech heated up.

The Red Raiders led 40-31 at halftime and OSU kept the game from getting out of hand by making 52 percent from the field in the second half.

Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 17 points.

Javon Small added 15 points and John-Michael Wright 14.

OSU made 9 of 25 from three point range.

Tech was led by 24 points from Pop Isaacs.

The Cowboys fell to 8-7 overall, 0-2 in Big 12 play.

It’s the fourth time in the last six seasons OSU has started conference play 0-2.

OSU visits Iowa State this Saturday at 5:00 pm .