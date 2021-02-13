Cowboys Claw Kats For First Home Ranked Win Since 2015

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team topped Kansas State 67-60 for the program’s first win inside Gallagher-Iba Arena as a ranked team since 2015.

OSU point guard Isaac Likekele sat out to rest an injury.

Putnam City West grad Rondel Walker made his first career start, in place of Likekele, and tallied ten points, six rebounds and three assists.

Pokes star Cade Cunningham had a game high 15 points in the win.

Oklahoma State overpowered Kansas State down the stretch after the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run in the second half.

The win was the Pokes fourth straight over KSU, and improves them to 13-6 overall, and 6-6 in Big 12 Conference play.

Up next for Mike Boynton’s bunch is Iowa State.

The Cowboys host the Cyclones on Tuesday, February 16, at 3 p.m. CT.

The tip time of the game was moved up due to a forecast of inclement weather.