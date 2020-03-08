Cowboys Clobber Texas to Close Regular Season

Texas entered their showdown with OSU as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12. The Horns had won five straight games and played themselves back into the NCAA Tournament.

For OSU, they were looking for a their first win in Austin with seniors Cam McGriff, Thomas Dziagwa, and Lindy Waters. The Cowboys came out hot and didn’t stop.

Lindy Waters drained a three to put OSU up seven to three. He finished with 11, but that was part of a bigger more impressive stretch. The Cowboys then went on a 16-0 run.

And it wasn’t even close to a game after that.

Thomas Dziagwa his a pair of triples that extended OSU’s lead to 23 to seven. Dizzy didn’t miss a shot all game. He went 7-7 from the field, 5-5 from three en route to a 19 point performance.

Isaac Likekele hit a tough layup late in the first half. He finished with 11 points as OSU had a 22 point halftime lead.

In the second half, it was Cam McGriff’s turn to show out. He hit a wild three late in the shot clock, McGriff wasn’t done either. He connected on an alley-oop from Lindy Waters which turned out to be the exclamation point. McGriff finished with 19 points. OSU clobbered Texas 81-59.

The Cowboys shot 66% from the field and 61% from three. Next up for OSU, they play Wednesday night in the Big 12 Tournament against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.