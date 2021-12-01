Cowboys Cool Off Late in Loss to Shockers

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went ice cold down the stretch and lost to Wichita State 60-51 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU did not make a basket in the final 6:15 of the game, and missed their last nine field goal attempts, while the Shockers closed the game with an 8-0 run.

Avery Anderson’s 3-pointer with 6:15 left was OSU’s final made basket and gave the Cowboys a 48-45 lead.

Anderson led OSU with 17 points, but was the only Cowboy in double figures.

OSU shot just 38 percent from the field, 9 of 19 from the free throw line, and had 21 turnovers.

The Cowboys started the game on a 12-2 run, and led for more than 25 minutes in the game, but couldn’t hold the lead in the final minutes.

OSU drops to 6-2 on the season.

The Cowboys host Xavier Sunday at 4:00 pm.

