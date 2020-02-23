Cowboys Corral A Bedlam Blowout

Stillwater, OK – There was more than bragging rights on the line in Bedlam. OU was looking to avoid their first three game skid of the season as well as keep their resume sharp for the NCAA Tournament. As for the Cowboys, they still had something to play for. They still have a chance to avoid playing on the first day of the Big 12 Tournament in a few weeks.

It didn’t get off to a good start for the Pokes as OU jumped out to a 9-2 lead early. But shortly after that, OSU exploited the Sooners in the paint. Kalib Boone drew a hard foul from Ker Kuath hitting the basket as well. The Tulsa native poured in 14.

Cam McGriff quickly got in the action as well hitting an and one of his own. But the Sooners didn’t blink. Austin Reaves drilled a three to give the Sooners a 10 point lead. It was their largest of the day. Reaves led the Sooners with 22.

But the Cowboys went on a 9-0 run while OU went on a five minute scoring drought. Kristian Doolittle hit a three late in the first half to pull Oklahoma within three, but the Sooners trailed by six at the half. Doolittle in his final Bedlam game finished with 13.

In the second half, the Pokes prowess continued. Yor Anei missed a layup, but gathered his own miss and followed it up. OSU outrebounded the Sooners by 13. Anei, who had 10, was a handful for Brady Manek. Manek didn’t score, but one basket.

In the middle of the second half with the Sooners still within reach, they tipped the ball to the other end of the floor. Thomas Dziagwa retrieved it and fired a deep three late in the shot clock. Dizzy added eight for OSU in his final Bedlam game.

But the day belonged to Cam McGriff. McGriff finished an acrobatic and one inside late in the second half. He also drilled a couple of three pointers which helped get the walk ons in late. McGriff left his final Bedlam game with a game high 28 points helping the Cowboys dominate the Sooners 83-66.

No Sooner sweep in Bedlam this season. The loss snaps OU’s three game Bedlam winning streak. Next up for OU, they look to bounce back at home against Texas Tech. Meanwhile OSU looks to keep building against Kansas. OSU has won four of their last six in conference play.