Cowboys Cruise Over Cyclones

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 15-2 run in the first half, and held Iowa State without a point over nearly the final six minutes of the game on their way to a 76-58 win over the Cyclones on Tuesday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Freshman guard Cade Cunningham sparked OSU’s first half, scoring a season high 15 points in the first half and finishing with 21 points and 7 assists.

The Cowboys led 42-30 at halftime and closed the game on a 9-0 run in which Iowa State didn’t score in the final 5:57 of the game.

OSU held Iowa State to just 33 percent field goal shooting and forced 17 Cyclone turnovers, outscoring ISU 26-10 off turnovers, and 19-4 in fast break points.

Cunningham led four Cowboys in double figure scoring.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 19 points and 8 rebounds, Kalib Boone had 15 points and 5 rebounds and had six dunks, and Rondel Walker had 10 points.

OSU was once again without Isaac Likekele, who sat out as he nurses a foot injury.

The Cowboys shot 48 percent from the field, as they handed Iowa State their 16th straight loss to Big 12 opponents dating back to last season.

The Cyclones are 0-12 in Big 12 play this year.

OSU improved to 14-6 overall, 7-6 in conference play.

The Cowboys’ game at Baylor scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, so their next game will be next Monday night at home against Texas Tech at 8:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)