Cowboys Cruise Past Cyclones 73-61

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team made the most of a special Saturday by honoring six seniors, celebrating the return of several former stars and beating Iowa State 73-61.

OSU seniors Lindy Waters lll, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa combined for 43 points in their second to last game in Stillwater.



The trio of seniors as well as Jonathan Laurent, Trey Reeves and J.K. Hadlock were also honored pregame, and played in the win over Iowa State.



Former Cowboy stars Tony Allen, Joey Graham and JamesOn Curry were in attendance on Saturday.



The trio of former pro’s visited with their former head coach, Eddie Sutton, who sat courtside during the game.



The victory snapped a three game losing streak to Iowa State.

Mike Boynton’s bunch had their best shooting game of the year in the win, shooting 51.9 percent from the floor.

The Cowboys host Kansas State on Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m. CT in their home finale.

