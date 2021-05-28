Cowboys Cruise to Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

Oklahoma State’s baseball team scored eight combined runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-2 win in a seven-inning run rule over West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

OSU got RBI singles from Jake Thompson and Carson McCusker to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Cowboys got three more when Justin Campbell ripped a bases-loaded double down the left field line to score Thompson, McCusker, and Cade Cabbiness to make it 5-0 Cowboys.

OSU added three more runs in the second inning when McCusker blasted a 3-run home run to right field and it was 8-0.

In the fifth inning, the Cowboys collected a pair of runs on extra base hits, with Caeden Trenkle tripling to score Marcus Brown, then Hewitt doubled in Trenkle and it was 10-2.

A pair of RBI singles in the seventh inning ended the game, as Max Hewitt doubled home Dylan Gardner, then the game ended when Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled to score Brown to provide OSU with a 10-run lead in the seventh, enough to earn the run-rule win.

Parker Scott and Bryce Osmond combined on the mound to hold West Virginia to just four hits and struck out 12 Mountaineers.

The Cowboys advance to the semifinals Saturday, and will play at 12:30 against the winner of the Texas-West Virginia elimination game late Friday night.

If OSU wins that game, they will advance to the championship game Sunday.

If they lose, they’ll play again at 7:30 pm, unless there is not an “if necessary” game in the other bracket, in which case they will play at 4:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUBaseball)