Cowboys Drop Big 12 Opener to TCU

TCU went on a 9-0 run to end the game and come from behind to beat Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team 77-76 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

R.J. Nembhard hit a jumper with seven seconds left to complete the Horned Frogs’ run and give them a one-point lead, then Cade Cunningham missed a jumper at the buzzer that could have won the game for the Cowboys, who suffered their first loss of the season.

TCU went on 14-2 run in the first half and led at halftime 37-32.

OSU then took the lead and led most of the second half, building their largest lead of eight at 76-68, then didn’t score the rest of the game.

Cunningham led OSU with 17 points but was just 6-for-18 shooting.

Rondel Walker had 12 points, while two other Cowboys scored in double digits.

Isaac Likekele and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 10 points each.

TCU outshot OSU 55 to 42 percent from the field, and overcame 20 turnovers, which produced 27 Cowboy points.

Nembhard led TCU with 21 points.

OSU drops to 6-1 on the season and will play their first Big 12 road game Sunday at Texas at 1:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)