Oklahoma State managed just three hits and struck out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Texas in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Longhorns didn’t score either until the sixth inning when OSU pitcher Victor Mederos threw wild to first base on a bunt by Douglas Hodo, and Trey Faltine scored to make it 1-0.

Texas scored twice in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Austin Todd, and an RBI single by Faltine to make it 3-0.

The Longhorns added another run in the ninth on a solo home run by Silas Ardoin.

The Cowboys drop to 36-19 on the season and will play an elimination game against 8th seed Baylor Thursday at 9:00 am.

Texas will play TCU in the winners’ bracket at 4:00 pm Thursday.