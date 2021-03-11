Cowboys Edge West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 21-3 second half run, and survived a late 10-1 run from West Virginia to beat the Mountaineers 72-69 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a game with six ties and 11 lead changes, OSU took the lead on a layup by Avery Anderson with 55 seconds to play to make it 70-69.

Isaac Likekele blocked a three-point attempt by Taz Sherman and a second attempt by WVU came after the buzzer as OSU won for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Anderson and Cade Cunningham each had 17 points to lead the Cowboys, while Likekele and Bryce Williams added 10 points each for OSU.

OSU outrebounded West Virginia 45-32, and survived committing 20 turnovers, which resulted in 22 Mountaineer points.

Oklahoma State trailed by six at halftime, then went on a 10-1 run to take the lead on a three-pointer by Cade Cunningham to make it 51-50 with 10:14 to play.

That run eventually grew to 21-3, as OSU took a 62-52 lead.

West Virginia responded with a 10-1 run, led by Sherman, who had three straight baskets during the stretch and finished with 19 points.

A Sherman three-pointer with 1:15 to play gave WVU the lead at 69-68, before Anderson’s layup in response gave OSU the lead for good.

The Cowboys improve to 19-7 on the season.

OSU will play in the semifinals Friday at 5:30 against the winner of Thursday’s Baylor-Kansas State quarterfinal game.

