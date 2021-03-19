Cowboys End NCAA Tournament Drought With Win Over Liberty

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-60 win over Liberty in the first round in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.

The Cowboys got their first tournament win since 2009, and advanced to the second round on Sunday.

OSU made just 3-for-15 from three-point range, but forced 18 turnovers by the Flames, who led 30-27 at halftime.

The Cowboys quickly took the lead early in the second half and were in control for the most part after that.

Avery Anderson led OSU with 19 points and 8 rebounds, with three other Cowboys scoring in double figures.

Cade Cunningham had 15 points, 14 of those coming in the second half, after he was benched with about five minutes left in the first half with two fouls.

Isaac Likekele had 11 points and M.A. Moncrieffe had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

OSU will play Oregon State, who upset #5 seed Tennessee on Friday, in the second round on Sunday, with tipoff time to be announced.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)