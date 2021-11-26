Cowboys Escape ORU With Overtime Win

Oklahoma State’s Bryce Williams scored all three OSU baskets in overtime and scored a career high 21 points to lead the Cowboys to a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

OSU trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, but took the lead in the final five minutes, before the Golden Eagles rallied to tie it behind Max Abmas, who hit two three-pointers in the final three minutes and finished with a game-high 29 points.

ORU had a chance to win it, but Trey Phipps airballed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cowboys missed their first 10 shot attempts of the game, then warmed up and led 34-31 at halftime.

Besides Williams, two other OSU players scored in double figures with Isaac Likekele scoring 13 points and Tulsa native Kalib Boone 11.

OSU was just 2-for-16 from three-point range, while ORU made 13 three-pointers.

The Cowboys had a 51-37 rebound advantage.

OSU won in their first game at ORU since 1997.

The Cowboys improved to 6-1 on the season and will host Wichita State Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.