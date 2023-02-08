Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team got a tip-in from John-Michael Wright with less than a second left to give the Cowboys the lead and clinch a 71-68 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU led by as many as 14 points, but the Red Raiders chipped away at the lead and tied the game with 18 seconds left on a layup by former OU guard De’vion Harmon.

The Cowboys were led by Bryce Thompson, who scored all 21 of his points in the first half, making his first nine shots, then missing his final seven attempts, including the missed shot tipped in by Wright.

Quion Williams was the only other OSU player in double figure scoring with 10 points.

The Cowboys were outshot by Tech, 46 to 44 percent, but outrebounded the Red Raiders 36-31 and forced 16 turnovers.

OSU has won four in a row overall and four straight over Tech in Stillwater.

The Cowboys improved to 15-9 overall, 6-5 in Big 12 play.

OSU visits #11 Iowa State Saturday at 5:00 pm.