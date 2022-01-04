Cowboys Fall at Home to #6 Kansas

STILLWATER, OK – JANUARY 04: Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) puts up a shot during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on January, 4th, 2022 at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 16-0 run to take the lead early in the second half against 6th-ranked Kansas, but couldn’t keep up with the Jayhawks down the stretch, losing 74-63 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Kansas missed their final 20 shot attempts of the second half, and the Cowboys went on a 14-0 run to end the half, before taking the lead with the first basket of the second half on a reverse layup by Isaac Likekele.

Kansas responded with 7-0 and 9-0 runs to take control of the game, and held OSU to just 36 percent shooting from the field.

OSU didn’t score in the 3:14 of the game.

Likekele led the Cowboys with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but was the only OSU player in double figure scoring.

OSU made just 4-for-17 from three-point range, with Keylan Boone making two of those and finishing with 8 points.

The Cowboys were outrebounded 50-36 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Kansas was led by David McCormack, who had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Former OSU player Bill Self improved to 7-8 vs. OSU in Stillwater as the Kansas head Coach.

OSU drops to 7-5 on the season and next will host #14 Texas on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

