Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had several chances late to take the lead, but couldn’t do it and Southern Illinois held on to beat the Cowboys 70-68 in Carbondale, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

OSU made just one of their last nine shots, and SIU used a 7-0 run midway through the second half to take the lead and they never gave it up.

The Cowboys tied it at 64 on a tip-in by Brandon Garrison with two minutes to play, but SIU got a steal and layup from Xavier Johnson to regain the lead.

Johnson led all scorers with 32 points.

After tying the game at 66, OSU saw the Salukis regain the lead on a putback by Clarence Rupert.

Rupert was fouled and converted the three-point play with 27 seconds left to put SIU up 69-66.

With 10 seconds left OSU trailed 69-68 and had a chance to take the lead but missed two shots.

The Cowboys were led by Javon Small’s 25 points.

Two other OSU players were in double figures with Jarius Hicklen scoring 12 points and Quion Williams 10.

OSU had a 43-24 rebound advantage, but were outshot by the Salukis 47 percent to 39 percent from the field.

Southern Illinois also attempted 11 more free throws than the Cowboys.

OSU’s loss is their second in as many seasons to Southern Illinois.

The Cowboys are now just 2-6 all-time against the Salukis.

OSU falls to 3-5 on the season, and will play Tulsa at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, December 10.