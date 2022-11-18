Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team blew a 17-point first half lead and lost to future Big 12 opponent Central Florida 60-56 in overtime in the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship semifinals on Friday.

OSU led 24-7, then cooled off after that, and finished by shooting just 29 percent from the field.

In overtime, Moussa Cisse slammed home a dunk to give OSU a 54-52 lead.

Cisse led OSU with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

UCF answered with a three-pointer from Ithiel Horton and the Knights never trailed again.

The Cowboys were just 2-for-20 from three-point range.

Avery Anderson added 12 points and Kalib Boone 10 points.

OSU falls to 2-and-2 on the season.

The Cowboys will play DePaul on Sunday in the consolation game at 3:30 central time.