Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had a cold shooting game and lost to Notre Dame 66-64 in overtime in the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.

The Cowboys missed a pair of three-pointers in the final seven seconds that would have given them the lead, but both wouldn’t go, and OSU falls to 1-and-3 for the first time since 1987-88.

Javon Small led OSU with a career high 29 points, but he was joined by just one other Cowboy in double figures with John-Michael Wright scoring 11 points.

OSU shot just 36 percent from the field was 5-for-25 from three-point range for the game.

Both teams had cold spells, with the Cowboys not making a basket in the final 2:34 of the overtime.

OSU went more than six minutes without a field goal in the second half, but stayed in it because the Fighting Irish went more than five minutes without scoring.

Small scored 16 straight points late in the game to rally OSU and force the overtime.

The Cowboys return home to host New Orleans Monday night at 7:00 pm.