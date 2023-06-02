Oklahoma State’s baseball team lost for the third time in as many games against Oral Roberts this season, falling to the Golden Eagles 6-4 in the first round of the NCAA regional at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Friday.

OSU had the potential tying run at home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ORU pitcher Cade Denton struck out Tyler Wulfert to end the game.

ORU got two runs in the third inning, on an RBI single by Justin Quinn and walked-in run.

They added three more in the fifth inning on a pair of RBI singles by Mac McCroskey and Jacob Godman sandwiched around another walked-in run to make it 5-0.

The Cowboys answered in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by David Mendham.

The Golden Eagles got a run back in the top of the sixth inning on another RBI single by McCroskey.

OSU got a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning from Aidan Meola and Zach Ehard to cut ORU’s lead to 6-4.

The Cowboys will play Dallas Baptist in an elimination game Saturday at 2:00 pm and will have to win four games in three days to advance to the super regional.

By Brian Brinkley