Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team lost a late lead and fell 66-64 to St. Bonaventure at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night.

Javon Small missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that could have won it.

The Cowboys led 64-62 with 38 seconds left when Quion Williams scored on a layup.

The Bonnies got the lead back with 20 seconds to play when Mika Adams-Woods made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt by John-Michael Wright.

Adams-Woods led the Bonnies with 17 points.

Wright had given OSU a 60-58 lead with 2:42 to play.

He had 14 points.

Eric Dailey extended the Cowboy lead to four on a layup with 2:04 to play and Dailey led OSU with 15 points.

St. Bonaventure won the game despite not making a field goal in the final 4:50.

The Bonnies went on a 14-1 run midway through the second half after OSU had a 14-0 run early in the half to build a 45-35 lead.

OSU outshot St. Bonaventure 44 to 41 percent from the field, but the Cowboys were just 11-for-18 from the free throw line.

Oklahoma State falls to 1-2 on the season.

The Cowboys will play the loser of the Auburn-Notre Dame game at 3:30 on Friday in the consolation game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.