Oklahoma State’s baseball team cruised to an easy win over Texas on Saturday morning, then lost to the Longhorns in the “if necessary” game in the afternoon in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OSU rolled to an 8-1 win in the first game, scoring six runs in the first two innings combined, and getting eight innings of strong work from pitcher Ryan Bogusz, who struck out five and gave up just five hits.

Jake Thompson drove in four runs for the Cowboys.

Thompson hit a two-run home run in the first inning, then a two-run double in a four-run second inning.

Roc Riggio and Griffin Doersching both had RBI doubles in the inning as well as OSU built a 6-0 lead.

A bases-loaded walk to David Mendham added a run in the fourth inning, then Caeden Trenkle drove home a run with a single in the fifth inning to give OSU an 8-0 lead.

The second game was a different story for the Cowboys.

OSU scored first in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Thompson.

Texas responded with seven runs in the next two innings, with the big hit a three-run double by Trey Faltine in a five-run third inning for the Longhorns.

After UT built a 9-1 lead, OSU answered with a solo home run by Nolan McLean in the fifth inning, but that ended the scoring as Texas won 9-2 to eliminate the Cowboys and advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Longhorns will play Oklahoma in the title game Sunday at 5:00 pm.