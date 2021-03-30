Cowboys Get Game-Winning Hit in 9th to Beat Sooners

Oklahoma State got an RBI single from Caeden Trenkle in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat Oklahoma 5-4 on Tuesday night at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

In game that featured each team striking out 13 times, the Cowboys got coach Josh Holliday his 300th career win.

OSU struck first on a two-run double by Max Hewitt to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

OU got a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Jace Bohrofen, and then added two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead.

First tying it on a throwing error by Hueston Morrill on a ground ball by Kendall Pettis allowing Brandon Zaragoza to score to make it 2-2.

Then Jimmy Crooks grounded out to score Bohrofen to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead.

OU added another run in the fifth inning on a sac fly by Zaragoza to make it 4-2.

OSU answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

With the bases loaded, Christian Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch, allowing Morrill to score.

Then Hewitt singled in Trenkle to tie it at 4-4.

Pitching dominated for the next three innings, before OSU’s game-winner in the 9th.

The game was the first of two non-conference games between the two teams this season.

They were scheduled to play the second on May 11 in Norman, but on Tuesday it was announced that game has been moved to ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The three-game Big 12 series is April 30th to May 2nd in Stillwater.

The Cowboys improve to 16-6-1 on the season, while the Sooners drop to 13-11.

OSU has won 11 of the last 12 games against OU.

The Cowboys open a three-game series at home vs. West Virginia on Thursday at 6:00.

The Sooners host TCU in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 pm.