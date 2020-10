Oklahoma State’s football team finally returns to game action this Saturday when they host Iowa State at 2:30 pm.

OSU has had back-to-back off weekends after having last Saturday’s game against Baylor postponed due to the Bears’ issues with COVID-19.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy said Monday quarterback Spencer Sanders is back to 100 percent after suffering a sprained ankle, but he would not say if Sanders will start or Shane Illingworth.