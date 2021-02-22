Cowboys Get Second Overtime Win Against Texas Tech

Oklahoma State went on a 15-0 run in the second half, and held off 18th-ranked Texas Tech in overtime to beat the Red Raiders 74-69 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Cade Cunningham had 20 points to lead OSU, but got a fourth foul in the second half and had to go to the bench, which is when the Cowboys went on their run to take the lead.

The OSU run came after Texas Tech started the second half with a 10-0 run to take a 47-36 lead.

The Red Raiders responded to get back in the game, and down two, got a layup with two seconds to play to tie the game at 65.

OSU’s Rondel Walker missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation and the game went to overtime.

In OT, Cunningham got a layup to give OSU a 70-67 lead with 1:48 to play and it was the lone OSU basket in the overtime period.

Kalib Boone had 18 points and 7 rebounds, and Avery Anderson added 16 points for the Cowboys, who beat Texas Tech in overtime in January in Lubbock.

OSU shot 20 more free throws than Tech, making 14 more.

The Cowboys had to overcome 18 turnovers and were just 2-for-12 from three-point range.

Oklahoma State improves to 15-6 overall, 8-6 in Big 12 play.

Next up for OSU is Bedlam at Oklahoma on Saturday at 2:00 in Norman.

