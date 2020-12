Oklahoma State’s football team plays at TCU this Saturday at 11:00 am, and are hoping they can get continued high production from the positions of running back and wide receiver.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 50-44 win over Texas Tech last Saturday.

At running back, Dezmon Jackson took advantage of injuries to Chuba Hubbard and L.D. Brown and had 36 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Red Raiders.