Cowboys Headed to Tucson for NCAA Baseball Regional

Oklahoma State’s baseball team was selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday, and will play in the Tucson Regional this weekend.

The Cowboys are the second seed in the regional and will play UC-Santa Barbara Friday at 3:00 pm.

The host team Arizona is the top seed in the regional and the number 5 overall seed.

The Wildcats will play Grand Canyon Friday at 9:00 pm.

The regionals are double elimination with the winners advancing to the super regionals.

The winner of the Tucson regional will play the winner of the Oxford regional hosted by Mississippi.

This marks the 46th regional appearance for the Cowboys, the fourth most in NCAA history.

It’s the eighth in a row under head coach Josh Holliday.

