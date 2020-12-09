Cowboys Hold Off ORU to Improve to 5-0

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team withstood 16 made three-pointers from Oral Roberts and held on down the stretch to beat the Golden Eagles 83-78 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham led the way for the Cowboys with 29 points, and made the final three OSU baskets to clinch the win.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 15 points and Kalib Boone added 11, with his four made field goals the first four makes of the second half for the Cowboys.

ORU was led by Max Abmas, who had 36 points and made seven three-pointers.

The lead went back and forth in the first half and OSU led 32-31 at halftime.

The Cowboys built a nine-point lead early in the second half behind the burst of offense from Boone, then eventually led 69-60 with three and a half minutes to play before ORU’s three-point shooting made it interesting late.

OSU shot 44 percent from the field to the Golden Eagles’ 43 percent.

The Cowboys improve to 5-0 on the season.

OSU visits Wichita State for a 2:00 pm tipoff on Saturday.