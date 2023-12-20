Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team made 15 three-pointers, and withstood several runs from Wofford to beat the Terriers 76-70 on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowboys were outshot 49 percent to 46 percent from the field and outrebounded 35-28, but were able hold off the Terriers late in the game to win.

Bryce Thompson led OSU with 19 points and made five three-pointers.

Javon Small made four three’s and had 14 points, and Eric Dailey added 12 points.

The Cowboys improved to 6-5 on the season.

OSU hosts South Carolina State on New Year’s Eve at 2:00 pm.